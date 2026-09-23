Bhopal Nurse Alleges Harassment After Seeking Relief From Night Duty | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A staff nurse approached the Madhya Pradesh State Women's Commission (MPSWC) on Wednesday, alleging workplace harassment at a city hospital.

The nurse alleged that the hospital's in-charge matron and ward in-charge had subjected her to long-term mental harassment and made objectionable remarks about her personal life.

She stated that after requesting relief from night shifts on medical advice, she faced abusive behaviour from her superiors.

The complainant urged the commission to initiate strict action against the officials involved and ensure physical and psychological safety at her workplace.

The hearing was part of the concluding day of a two-day public hearing conducted by the commission.

Over the two days, the joint bench heard a total of 81 cases involving domestic abuse, physical assault, workplace harassment, dowry demands, rape, abduction, family disputes, departmental issues, sexual exploitation and violence.

In a dowry harassment case, a woman alleged that her husband and in-laws subjected her to physical and mental torture while withholding her jewellery.

The complainant informed the commission that despite a previous compromise mediated through the police station, the dispute persisted.

She further alleged that her husband continued to contact her and visit her unannounced without her consent.

In another matter, a woman submitted a complaint alleging that a family residing on the lower floor of a Housing Board property was harassing her while claiming rights over the terrace.

Commission chairperson Rekha Yadav, member Sadhna Sthapak and secretary Suresh Tomar presided over the hearing, recorded statements from the concerned parties and issued necessary procedural instructions.