Bhopal: Number of spotted deer remains stagnant despite translocation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Numbers of spotted deer in Van Vihar National Park remained stagnant despite translocation of over 38 deer to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur and Kheoni Sanctuary. There has been a marginal increase in number of animals during annual animal count exercise, said deputy director of the park.

The annual animal count exercise was conducted in Van Vihar from 24-26 February, the details of which were shared with the media on Friday. Animal count is done at two levels- one of the animals put in enclosures and others moving free in the park.

Van Vihar has 3 lion, 14 tigers including one white tiger, 10 leopards and 20 bears as the main attraction as they are kept in enclosures.

Deputy Director of Van Vihar AK Jain said as many as 130 animals were present in the enclosures while 1516 were found in free moving zone in the national park. Six animals including 1 leopard and 5 African tortoises were kept in the quarantine center. Animals brought after transit are kept in this center. African tortoises are kept here as they were recovered during a police action and the matter is sub-judice.

In free moving category, 522 spotted deer were recorded this year. Moreover, 362 Sambar deer, 81 Neelgai (antelope), 71 black bucks, 11 swamp deer, 257 peacocks, 90 wild boars were also recorded in the animal count.

Year 2022 2021 2020

Animal 1652 1558 1485

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:24 PM IST