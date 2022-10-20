e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Number of forest staff at MANIT halved

Bhopal: Number of forest staff at MANIT halved

Earlier 50 staff personnel were deployed there.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department has cut down the staff deployed at MANIT by half. Now, 25 forest personnel are monitoring the movement of another tiger on the institute’s premises.

DFO Alok Pathak said to Free Press that the strength of forest staff deployed at MANIT premises has been reduced to 25 persons. Earlier 50 staff personnel were deployed there.

Notably, officials are monitoring the movement of a big cat on MANIT campus as another tiger had strayed inside campus. One tiger was earlier caught and sent to a tiger reserve.

Read Also
Forest officials on lookout for yet another tiger on MANIT premises
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Data entry of higher education institutions on AISHE portal must, says minister

Bhopal: Data entry of higher education institutions on AISHE portal must, says minister

Bhopal: Beware of sharing private pics with husband, friends online, says NCW Chairperson Rekha...

Bhopal: Beware of sharing private pics with husband, friends online, says NCW Chairperson Rekha...

Bhopal: Number of forest staff at MANIT halved

Bhopal: Number of forest staff at MANIT halved

MP: Four killed in explosion in illegally operated firecracker factory, more than half a dozen...

MP: Four killed in explosion in illegally operated firecracker factory, more than half a dozen...

Gwalior: Four die, 5 injured as speeding vehicle rams into autorickshaw

Gwalior: Four die, 5 injured as speeding vehicle rams into autorickshaw