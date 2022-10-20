Bhopal: Number of forest staff at MANIT halved

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department has cut down the staff deployed at MANIT by half. Now, 25 forest personnel are monitoring the movement of another tiger on the institute’s premises.

DFO Alok Pathak said to Free Press that the strength of forest staff deployed at MANIT premises has been reduced to 25 persons. Earlier 50 staff personnel were deployed there.

Notably, officials are monitoring the movement of a big cat on MANIT campus as another tiger had strayed inside campus. One tiger was earlier caught and sent to a tiger reserve.

Read Also Forest officials on lookout for yet another tiger on MANIT premises