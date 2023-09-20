 Bhopal: Number Of Accidents In First 6 Months Surpasses 2022 Figures
Bhopal: Number Of Accidents In First 6 Months Surpasses 2022 Figures

They are seldom conducted across the city at regular intervals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deaths due to over-speeding appear to have become rampant. According to Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI), 325 fatalities occurred due to road accidents in 2022. In first six months of 2023, the death toll stands at 162, which is close to half of 325. This suggests that less or almost no efforts are being made by traffic police to curb accidents occurring due to over-speeding in the city.

This is despite the fact that 760 cameras laced with criminal and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS) have been installed. It appears that they are put to little use. Data provided by PTRI are an indicator. The check drives seldom focus on over-speeding. What is checked is whether riders are wearing helmets and seat belts. Check drives are often conducted ahead of festive season. Worse, check drives are common in two or three localities like Roshanpura Square and Link Road number 1. They are seldom conducted across the city at regular intervals.

DCP (traffic) Padma Vilochan Shukla and Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra were unavailable for comment when contacted on over-speeding incidents.

