Bhopal: NTCA team to review urban tiger management today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) will review urban tiger management during their visit to Bhopal on Sunday. The urban tiger management is carried out through satellite-based surveillance system.

Forest department said that apart from seeing presentation on urban tiger management, the NTCA team will visit Kaliasot and Kerwa where tigers are often spotted. There, they will interact with forest staff and will inquire about coexistence of tigers and humans. They may visit Van Vihar National Park to inspect facilities.

Meanwhile, district forest officials want to use the opportunity to place demands before NTCA team. For instance, NTCA help might be sought for fencing jungle areas and infrastructure related works. The officials may also demand replacing old, patrol vehicles. “We need three to four new vehicles,” a district forest officer said.

Union minister for forest Bhupendra Yadav will attend NTCA meeting to be held at Indian Institute of Forest Management on Monday. At the meeting, discussion about Kuno’ s cheetah project, which is in the eye of storm due to death of three adult cheetahs and three cubs, is also likely to take place.

