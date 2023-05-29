 Bhopal: NTCA members visit e-surveillance centre
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) inquired about urban tiger management during their visit to forest department’s e-surveillance centre situated in Kerwa on Sunday.

They showed interest in knowing about the co-existence of tigers and humans in the state capital as tigers sometimes reach outskirts of the city though there has been no man-animal conflict so far.

A forest officer wishing anonymity said that 22 members of NTCA visited e-surveillance centre in Kerwa. A presentation was made before them about the tiger management.

They were told about tiger’s entry in MANIT campus, Water and Land Management Institute. A presentation with the help of video footage and still pictures was made before NTCA members about how tigers moved out.

The visiting NTCA Members included SP Yadav and HS Negi. “They saw our activities and how we are handling the issues,” said the forest officer.

The NTCA members visited MANIT and saw the place from where tiger had entered, sources said. They were informed that 22 tigers are present in jungles situated around Bhopal.

NTCA meet

The NTCA meeting will be held at IIFM on Monday. Union Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav will preside over the meeting. The discussion will be held on tiger conservation. Cheetah Project may also come up discussion as three cheetah cubs have died. Earlier, three adult cheetahs had died.

