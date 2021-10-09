Bhopal: NSUI state president takes charge amidst ruckus

Bhopal: Newly nominated state president of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Manjul Tripathi took charge amidst ruckus on Friday.

As Tripathi reached Congress headquarters with his supporters, another group present there jostled with Tripathi’s group. Soon, it turned into melee but was stopped by the senior leaders including former minister and MLA PC Sharma who was present there.

From entrance gate, Tripathi went to first floor where NSUI office is located, to take charge. Things that seemed normal on the ground floor turned ugly again at NSUI office.

Sources present said that two factions came to blows that turned into free for all. Senior Congress MLA PC Sharma too is said to have a close shave.

A faction of youths that was on receiving end left the office and called their friends. No sooner, dozens of boys reached PCC office armed with softball bats and hockey sticks.

Sensing that situation may turn ugly, police were informed who reached Congress office. Boys who had gathered outside the Congress office disappeared as the policemen arrived.

