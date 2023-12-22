Bhopal: NSA Invoked Against Externed Criminal For Assaulting Man

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against a listed criminal, who was recently externed, but refused to mend his ways and assaulted a man Gautam Nagar for refusing him money for alcohol. The accused, identified as Lakshminarayan, 30, has been arrested. The Commissioner of police (CP) had recently externed as many as 11 listed criminals of the city, including Lakshminarayan.

Gautam Nagar police station TI Shailendra Kumar Mishra said at around 9 pm on Wednesday, Lakshminarayan stopped a man named Gulfam in Gautam Nagar and asked for money to consume alcohol. When Gulfam refused, Laxminarayan assaulted him. Gulfam approached the police and lodged a complaint against Laxminarayan. The police arrested him on Thursday morning and invoked the NSA against him for flouting the rules after being externed.

Cyber fraud who duped Ayodhya Nagar resident of Rs 4.17L held in Ahmedabad

The MP cyber police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man in Ahmedabad of Gujarat for duping a resident of Ayodhya Nagar to the tune of Rs 4.17 lakh in May 2023.

The accused was identified as Vinod Prajapati, a native of Rajasthan. Superintendent of police (SP) of MP state cyber cell, Vaibhav Shrivastava said Prajapati had created a fake agency on a website named Indiamart.com with the name of Umia agency Morbi, based in Gujarat, where he had uploaded an advertisement selling gypsum boards and ply boards etc at a cheaper rate. A resident of Ayodhya Nagar had stumbled across the advertisement in May 2023 and transferred Rs 4.17 lakh into the fraudster’s account, expecting the order to be delivered to him.

The accused instantly transferred the amount to his other bank accounts and cut off all contacts. Prajapati used to frequently change his location to dodge police action and also use fake Sim cards. The police had registered a case against the accused in May 2023 and had begun searching for him. He was nabbed after the police collected ample technical evidence against him and connected all the dots.