Bhopal: NRAI Bhopal Chapter Launched

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Friday organised ‘Mehfil-e-Bhopal’ to initiate the launch of its new Chapter in the city that will serve as a platform for advocating fair business policies and providing education to its associates and members.

The event was graced by the chief guest of the occasion Manu Shrivastava, additional chief secretary (technical education, skill development, cottage and rural industries department of MP).

The guests of honour were Additional Director General (Women Safety) Pragya Richa Shrivastava and Additional Director General (Traffic (PTRI)) Janardhan Gumpula.

Other special guests included Police Commissioner (Bhopal) Harinarayanachari Mishra and collector (Bhopal) Ashish Singh and other officials were present. Anurag Katriar, NRAI past president and trustee, founder and managing director, Indigo Hospitality Pvt Ltd, who was present as the key speaker of the event addressed the gathering.

Other dignitaries, including Kallol Banerjee, co-founder, Rebel Foods and Sagar Daryani, NRAI vice-president, CEO and co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods Pvt Ltd also spoke.

The officials of NRAI said, “NRAI, which represents more than five lakh restaurants across the country, has registered another achievement with its new chapter in Bhopal. It will provide education and training to employees and promoters of the Food and Beverage Industry to facilitate networking and collaboration, maintaining industry standards and supporting local businesses and cuisines.”

