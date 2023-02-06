Bhopal: Now, power discom removes transformer from Chamarpura over power pilferage and pending dues

A team of power discom removing the transformer from Chamarpura area on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After Shahjahanabad and Bhanpur areas, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL) removed the transformer from Chamarpura under Jahangirabad zone on Monday. Pending dues and power pilferage are the main reasons for taking extreme action like the removal of transformers, said the discom officials. The power distribution company has warned the people against electricity theft as it is causing huge financial losses and affecting the power supply.

Around noon, a team of discom removed the transformer from Chamarpura in the presence of the police. Following this, residents of Ward-42 and 43 including corporator Azizuddin reached the MPPKVVCL office in Jahangirabad and staged a protest.

Removal of electricity transformer had led to disruption in power supply in the entire colony, aggrieved locals, adding that even wedding ceremonies are being carried out in candlelight

Residents stage protest in front of MPPKVVCL office in Jahangirabad. | FP

MLA Arif Masood has also expressed his displeasure over the discom’s action terming it wrong. Those who have paid the bills, even their connections have also been disconnected, said the legislator seeking an answer from the government. “We have sought information about the dues of ministers, MLAs, and government offices. Will the power company also take similar action against them, asked the MLA. The corporator has warned of agitation under the leadership of the MLA if the transformer is not installed back by Tuesday.

Box—

Pay 50 % of pending dues: GM MPMKVVCL Zahid Khan, said, “Pending dues and power pilferage are the main reason that we have removed the transformer. This is the third transformer that has been removed in Bhopal. Previously, we had removed transformers from Shahjahanabad and Bhanpur areas on the same ground. People are not paying bills and they are illegally drawing electricity. Now people will have to take fresh connections. We will install the transformer if the defaulters pay at least 50% of their pending dues.”