Bhopal: Van Vihar scheme to hire volunteers fails to take off

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the lines of other big national parks, Van Vihar National Park had come up with a scheme to hire volunteers. However, no one showed interest despite wide publicity of scheme. This has left Van Vihar authorities in a fix about the next step.

“We wanted to hire 25 people in the age group of 25-40 years under volunteers’ scheme. Unfortunately, scheme failed to pick up as it received no response,” said a senior Van Vihar National Park official.

Under the scheme, selected people were to undergo two-day training and would have received a jacket and a badge. Van Vihar management wanted to take their help in work like crowd management and organising competitions for students.

Water ATMs

Van Vihar National Park installed two water ATMs recently. Tourists can get 700 ml water by inserting one rupee coin. If they bring steel bottle, then there is no problem but if they don’t have it, then they will have to deposit Rs 200 to get a thermo steel bottle. In the end, visitors can deposit the bottle and get Rs 200 back.

