Bhopal: Now, ‘Mirza Baba’ violates minor girl in name of rituals, held

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year old girl was repeatedly raped for three months by a fruit seller who claimed to have possessed supernatural power to resolve the problem of the minor’s family, said police. The rape accused, identified as Nihal Beg Mirza, alias ‘Mirza Baba’, a resident of district Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) has been arrested, said police.

The incident comes a week after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a religious storyteller Mahant Sitaram. alias Samarth Tripathi in Rewa circuit house under the guise of giving her blessings.

Habibganj police station in-charge Bhan Singh Prajapati told Free Press that a rape complaint was filed by the victim’s family on Saturday evening. The family alleged that their daughter, a the student of class 8 was raped on several occasion by ‘Mirza Baba’, who basically was a fruit seller. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police arrested the accused, before he could flee from the city. The girl’s family was facing problems for a long time and Mirja Baba, claiming to have supernatural powers, assured the family to help them in resolving their issues.

On the pretext of performing some rituals, the baba had been visiting the victim’s home regularly for the last three months. The baba asked the girl’s parents to clean a room and then made them leave saying that he would perform the ritual alone. Thereafter he called for the girl for a certain ritual. When the girl came to the room, the baba forced himself upon the minor threatening her not to resist as he would discontinue the rituals and it would bring bad luck to the family. The man would visit the house twice a week and would call the girl in the name of ritual and sexually assault her.

Recently, the girl’s mother, sensing some unusual changes in her daughter, inquired about the rituals the baba had been performing in the room alone with her. The girl apprised her mother of the happenings. The woman understood that the baba had been violating the minor for the last many months.

The family then approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:00 PM IST