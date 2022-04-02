Bhopal: Police seize his vehicles after bulldozing properties of minor rape accused Mahant

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa police seized vehicles of Mahant Sitaram alias Samarth Tripathi who has been arrested in minor rape case. Earlier, parental property of Mahant in Gudha village under Gurh Tehsil was demolished after city council issued a notice of illegal construction.

After bulldozing his buildings, police have seized vehicles of Mahant. Mahant and others are on police remand till Saturday, Rewa additional superintendent of police Shiv Kumar Verma said.

On the basis of notice by city council, action for demolition of parental properties of Mahant Sitaram has been taken. Investigation is on how Mahant succeeded in getting room booked in circuit house where VIPs are allowed, SDM Anurag Tiwari said.

Local MLA Nagendra Singh added, We are surprised that how Mahant succeeded in getting room booked in circuit house where even MLAs are not easily allowed to stay. So, it is matter of investigation.

A 17-year-old girl was raped in Rewa's Raj Niwas (circuit house) where Mahant Sitaram was staying on March 28. It became public after victim lodged a complaint at local police station on March 29. The victim was brought to Raj Niwas by one Vinod Panday, who according to the police, is the main accused in the case and has been arrested.

The victim, who is a first year student in a government college in Rewa, told the police that she was sure that the 'Babaji' would help her to score well in exams and put an end to all her troubles, police said. Mahant was staying in circuit house to oversee ongoing preparation of katha (religious programme).

