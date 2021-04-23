Bhopal: Now, medicine kits to be delivered home for Covid patients in isolation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medicine kits will be delivered at home for patients who are in home isolation. State urban administration and development department will deliver the kits at home directly to patients.

Fever clinics where people visit for tests are being provided medicine kits. Thus, home delivery will be additional facilities to cover more patients. State health commissioner Akash Tripathi directed chief health and other officials to provide azithromycine, citirizine, paracetamol, vitamin, multi-vitamin, zinc tablet etc. He also asked them to monitor supply.

The exercise is aimed to ensure that people don’t move out and stay at home. At present, chief health and medical officer already monitors patients in home isolation through municipal team, police, traffic police etc. Thus, patients are under scanner round the clock.