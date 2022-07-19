Bhopal: Now 'Mama ki chai apno ke saath'

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

With BJP having dominated civic bodies polls under his leadership and campaign, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mingled with people at 12 no. stop in Bhopal sipping tea with them.

A programme was organised on the occasion named 'Mama ki chai, Apno ke saath' written in bold letters on a banner in the background.

Chouhan likes to be called 'Mama' of children of the state, a title which has become popular now.

In every public meeting he addressed people including adults call him Mama.

Several BJP leaders including medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, former mayor Alok Sharma, former MP Alok Sanjar were present on the occasion.