e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Now 'Mama ki chai apno ke saath'

Chouhan mingles with people sipping tea with them

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
article-image

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

With BJP having dominated civic bodies polls under his leadership and campaign, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mingled with people at 12 no. stop in Bhopal sipping tea with them.

A programme was organised on the occasion named 'Mama ki chai, Apno ke saath' written in bold letters on a banner in the background.

Chouhan likes to be called 'Mama' of children of the state, a title which has become popular now.

In every public meeting he addressed people including adults call him Mama.

Several BJP leaders including medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, former mayor Alok Sharma, former MP Alok Sanjar were present on the occasion.

Read Also
Bhopal: Shivraj leads but Gwalior, Jabalpur keep Kamal afloat in elections in state
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Now 'Mama ki chai apno ke saath'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...