e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Notorious transgender Kajal arrested from station

Bhopal: Notorious transgender Kajal arrested from station

She was trying to flee to Mumbai

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police have arrested a wanted notorious transgender Kajal Bombaiya from station. The eunuch, a history sheeter, was wanted in criminal cases including attempt to murder, robbery and carried a reward of Rs 3,000 on info leading to his arrest.

Police attested Don Kajal Bombaiya from railway station when she was waiting to board a train to escape to Bombay. Seeing cops coming towards her, she tried to escape, however, police caught hold of her.

On September 25, 2022, on the report a transgender Kavya Sheetlani, 22, a resident of Fish Market Bairagarh, police had registered a case against three eunuchs -Kajal Bombaiya, Kayanat and Faraj shooter. The trio was booked under sections 327, 452, 294, 323, 506, 34 of IPC

On September 30, police announced a reward of Rs 3000 each for the arrest of the wanted criminals.

Kajal has a criminal background and is facing charges like attempt to murder, robbery, house-breaking, rhetoric, knife-wielding.

SHO Dinesh Pratap Singh said, “ Faraj shooter was already arrested and now Kajal has been nabbed. Only Kaynat is on the run.

Read Also
2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Challan submitted in hit-and-run case; car driver gets bail

Bhopal: Challan submitted in hit-and-run case; car driver gets bail

Day 6: Puri’s artists bring Ramkatha in Jatra style

Day 6: Puri’s artists bring Ramkatha in Jatra style

'Clean India 2022': NSS, NYKS reiterate to achieve target for waste collection

'Clean India 2022': NSS, NYKS reiterate to achieve target for waste collection

Dry & humid weather conditions prevail in state

Dry & humid weather conditions prevail in state

Bhopal: Notorious transgender Kajal arrested from station

Bhopal: Notorious transgender Kajal arrested from station