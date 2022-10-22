Bhopal: Notorious transgender Kajal arrested from station

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police have arrested a wanted notorious transgender Kajal Bombaiya from station. The eunuch, a history sheeter, was wanted in criminal cases including attempt to murder, robbery and carried a reward of Rs 3,000 on info leading to his arrest.

Police attested Don Kajal Bombaiya from railway station when she was waiting to board a train to escape to Bombay. Seeing cops coming towards her, she tried to escape, however, police caught hold of her.

On September 25, 2022, on the report a transgender Kavya Sheetlani, 22, a resident of Fish Market Bairagarh, police had registered a case against three eunuchs -Kajal Bombaiya, Kayanat and Faraj shooter. The trio was booked under sections 327, 452, 294, 323, 506, 34 of IPC

On September 30, police announced a reward of Rs 3000 each for the arrest of the wanted criminals.

Kajal has a criminal background and is facing charges like attempt to murder, robbery, house-breaking, rhetoric, knife-wielding.

SHO Dinesh Pratap Singh said, “ Faraj shooter was already arrested and now Kajal has been nabbed. Only Kaynat is on the run.

