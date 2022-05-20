Bhopal: Notice to NMC and others over denying registration of DMRE diploma holder medicos

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, at Jabalpur, on Friday, issued notices to National Medical Council (NMC), Madhya Pradesh Medical Council, Central and state governments over a petition filed by doctors who have been denied registration after completion of their Diploma in Medical Radiology & Electrology (DMRE).

All the four respondents have been asked to reply after the court's summer vacation.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi who appeared on behalf of petitioner Dr Ankur Rathi said, “MBBS pass out doctors have completed DMRE radiology course from Mumbai-based Physicians and Surgeons Mumbai (CPS) college, which is recognised by medical councils of various states.”

“Even Madhya Pradesh government had issued notifications twice, first in 2019 and then in 2020 regarding their registration. However, Madhya Pradesh Medical Council is yet to register them. Hundreds of doctors are moving from pillar to post for registration,” the advocate had argued in the court.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Council registrar Dr Rajendra Kumar Nigam said assured to look into the matter. There should not be any problem in registration of doctors with additional qualification of DMRE courses, he added.

It is crystal clear that without any application of mind the petitioner has been denied the opportunity of practicing with the additional qualification in the State of Madhya, Sanghi added.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:02 PM IST