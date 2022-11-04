Bhopal: Notice to Hotel Lake View Ashoka to recover dues of Rs 23.58 lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stepping up drive to recover dues from big defaulters, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notice to Hotel Lake View of Ashoka located on Shyamla Hills to recover taxes worth Rs 23.58 lakh. BMC has issued warrant to hotel management, which said they would pay soon.

The BMC commissioner has issued order to take strict action against those who have not paid property and other taxes. Under this, a notice has been issued BMC to management of Hotel Lake View Ashoka to pay dues. If the money is not deposited in time, property will be attached, BMC stated.

Zonal Officer Arjun Meghani said, “Notice has been served to clear property tax worth Rs 23.58 lakh to Hotel Lake View Ashoka located in ward no 24 under zone 21.”

He added, “Gammon India Limited has to pay property tax dues worth Rs 17 crore. Auction notice was issued to Gammon India, which was postponed. Now, BMC is preparing again for attachment to recover outstanding dues. Sony-Money Developers also owes Rs 78 lakh to the corporation. We are preparing to recover dues from big defaulters of state capital.”