Bhopal: Notice to 12 docs Sanjeevani Clinics for coming late

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari has issued notice to doctors of 12 Sanjeevani clinics in Bhopal and sought their reply within two days about reason for coming late. The Sanjeevani clinics remain open for patients from 9 am to 5 pm.

Those who have been served notices include Dr Khalida Nawab Khan, Dr Devender Kaur, Dr Syed Fazal Mehndi, Dr Nitya Gupta, Dr Sonali Sahu, Dr Rahul Suryavanshi, Dr Sunil Kumar Soni, Dr Kamini Katare, Dr Rashmi Lahiri, Dr Anamika Raje, Dr Nitika Tomar and Dr Sanjit More.

According to report, the medical officers have not been reaching Sanjeevani clinics operating in different areas of Bhopal on time. The doctors arrive at clinics 3 hours late. Due to this, patients do not get treatment on time and on several occasions, patients return without treatment.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer has issued notice in which it is said to deduct salary of doctors who will not reach clinic on time.

Along with this, the doctors to whom notices have been issued have been asked to appear before CMHO within two days. Disciplinary action will be taken if answers are not found satisfactory.