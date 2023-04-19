Bhopal: Notice served for fine of Rs 25,000 on Lavania

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Information Commissioner Rahul Singh has issued order to serve notice for fine of Rs 25,000 on the then Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Avinash Lavania. The notice has been served on Lavania for not giving the information of ration allotment at a given ration shop.

Shivanand Dwivedi of Rewa had filed a RTI, seeking information from District Food Officer OP Pandey about the ration shop. On not getting the desired information, he filed application before State Information Commission. When OP Pandey was summoned by the State Information Commissioner Rahul Singh, Pandey pleaded not guilty by saying that he had written twice to then Director, Food and Civil Supplies Avinash Lavania to provide the information. Then also, Lavania did not furnish information.

At present, Lavania is MD of Madhya Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.