Bhopal: Notaries oppose amendment in Notaries Act

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The notaries at district court here on Tuesday raised protest against the central governmentís proposed amendment in the Notaries Act.

They have objected to three provisions in the draft. They are - restriction in renewal terms, digitalisation and suspension of practice certificate for professional misconduct.

At present, number of terms of renewal of certificates for practice is unrestricted after initial appointment. It is proposed to restrict the overall term of notaries for a period up to 15 years (initial term of five years and two renewal terms of five years each).

The Notaries Act, 1952, aims to regulate the profession of notaries. The provisions of Notaries Act, 1952, and subsequent rules empower Central and state governments to appoint notaries who possess prescribed qualifications.

There are fixed number of notaries who are appointed by the Central as well as state government and they are appointed in a particular area, keeping in view the commercial importance and requirement of notaries in that particular area.

Advocate Manohar Pathak said, 'We oppose governmentís move to restrict the number of terms a person can practise as a notary to encourage more young legal practitioners in the field.'

He further said, 'The proposed amendment also seeks to extend power to suspend the certificate of practice in cases of professional misconduct by government for conduct of inquiry. The proposed amendment also seeks to digitalise notary work. We oppose this.'

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:50 PM IST