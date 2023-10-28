 Bhopal North: AAP Candidate Saud Files Nomination
This constituency has been a stronghold of Congress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former corporator Mohammed Saud and AAP candidate filed nomination from Bhopal North Assembly constituency on Friday. Suraiya filed nomination as an independent candidate. Congress has fielded Atif Aqueel, son of sitting MLA Arif Aqueel, and BJP has fielded former mayor Alok Sharma. This constituency has been a stronghold of Congress.

