Bhopal: Non- surgical TIPS & DIPS Begin At BMHRC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To treat patients suffering from liver disease, interventional radiology procedure TIPS (Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt) and DIPS (Direct intrahepatic portocaval shunt) have been started at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC). These are the non-surgical procedures.

BMHRC Director Dr Manisha Shrivastava said that TIPS and DIPS procedures cost around Rs 3 lakh-Rs 4.5 lakh in private hospital, whereas in BMHRC, it is free for gas victims, their dependent children and Ayushman Yojana beneficiaries.”

Recently a 35-year-old woman from Sagar district was treated through DIPS procedure. The patient was diagnosed with the disease called Budd-Chiari Syndrome in which the outflow of blood from liver is obstructed. The obstruction can be due to clotting in hepatic veins. Due to this, fluid starts accumulating in the abdomen and the size of liver and spleen also increases. The patient complained of abdomen pain, swelling and blood vomiting.

Disease like liver cirrhosis slows the blood flow from portal vein to hepatic vein. This causes high blood pressure known as portal hypertension. Due to increased blood pressure, the veins can rupture and serious bleeding may start. This fluid starts building up inside the abdomen, resulting in swelling in abdomen and increased size of liver and spleen. Patient may suffer from severe pain and blood vomiting.

To address this problem, TIPS is performed, in which a direct channel is created between portal vein and the hepatic vein, so that blood can reach the hepatic vein through another route to takes away blood from the liver to heart. This allows the blood flow to return to the heart, said Dr Radheshyam Meena, radiology department head.

