Bhopal: Nobody Will Remain Without House, Says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath is defaming our state, this state has given him a lot, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing a public meeting organised in support of sitting MLA Rameshwar Sharma here in Huzur constituency, on Thursday.

He promised, “Mama gives you Vachan that no one in the soil of MP will remain houseless. We will provide land and houses for every poor. If we don’t have the land, we will purchase it and will construct house.” He also said that the amount of Ladli Behna Yojna will be increased to Rs 3,000, at present the beneficiaries are getting Rs 1,250 per month.

The CM attacked the Congress leaders including ex-CM Nath, Digvijaya Singh and AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi on various issues. CM said, “This is the state from where he (Kamal Nath) became member of parliament, MLA and chief minister, now he is terming the state ‘Chopat’. Nath shall feel shy on his words, for defaming our state”.

He claimed that the ex-CM Nath is the face of corruption and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh is the face of state spoiler.

He further questioned on Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Mandla district saying she has to answer why Kamal Nath-led Congress government stopped the monthly aid of Rs 1,000 given to women belonging to Baiga, Bharia and Seharia tribal communities.