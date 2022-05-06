Bhopal: No water for Bheem Nagar residents for last three days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bheem Nagar, located adjacent to the state secretariat in the state capital, have been facing water shortage for last 3 days, said the residents.

Radheshyam, a local resident, said that the water supply from the pipeline was interrupted on Wednesday, and from then there is no supply.

When asked, Water Works Department superintendent engineer AR Pawar said that there was no major issue. Kolar line testing is being done in the city due to which the supply has been interrupted in some areas of the city for some time.

He further said that there was no shortage of water for summer in Bhopal and 750 litres of water is being provided per person in the state capital.

There are some areas in the city where there is no coverage or with low pressure, but at maximum areas included in the boundaries of BMC in 2016 like Transport Nagar, Patel Nagar, Neelbad and Lambakheda have been provided with water connections, Pawar added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:43 PM IST