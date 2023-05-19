Bhopal: No trace of international terror funding so far in Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case

Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists being brought to court in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad has approached the Central agency Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to trace the international terror funding link of the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), an Islamic radical group.

The HuT activists were receiving funds from abroad but in a concealed manner and this will be investigated, said ATS, IG Anurag Kumar while talking to Free Press. The activists were very careful in handling funds as so far no major transactions have figured in their accounts, said the IG. The ATS has contacted FIU to probe the financial transactions of the HuT members, said the IG. “The FIU is capable to fish out the details of the funding, financial transactions in any bank in India or abroad and so their help will be taken to trace the source of funding to HuT Indian module,” said the IG. The disclosure of the source of the terror funding will be a major breakthrough in the case, said the officer.

Sources said that HuT radicals were raising funds at local level and also used their earnings for fulfilling their ulterior motives. Saleem Khan, HuT activist arrested from Hyderabad was handed over the responsibility to raise funds abroad. The module’s kingpin in Madhya Pradesh Yasir Khan looked into distribution of the money he received from Saleem. The funds collected were used for buying airguns, pistols, digital gadgets, software and other goods required to execute their nefarious activities. The MP-ATS is taking help of the FIU- which is the central, national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analyzing and disseminating information related to suspect financial transactions to enforcement agencies and foreign.