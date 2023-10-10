Bhopal: No Muslims In Garbas, Say Organisers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of garba organisers in the city said they would not allow Muslims as participants and service providers in their events. Some of them said garbas performed during Navaratri was a spiritual and religious event of Hindus and therefore others should be barred. Others simply want to avoid trouble.

With the nine-day Navaratri festival beginning from October 15, several socio-cultural organisations are gearing up to organise garbas at different places. Practice sessions have been underway for past many weeks. Rekha Sharma, the organiser of Shambhavi Garba Mahotsav at Manas Udyan near Gufa Mandir, said entry at the event would be only through IDs to be issued 500 trainees. “They all are Hindus. Garba is a spiritual activity. It is not meant for entertainment,” she said.

The group is ensuring no Muslim is hired to pitch tent, install lights and provide other services. “We have been preparing for past one month. The participants will dance on Gujarati garba songs. Even if we play film songs, they will only be bhajans,” she added. Rashmi Agrawal, president of State Agrawal Mahila Mahasabha, expressed similar views. The organisation has been organising garbas since 2016. This year, the event will be held at Narmada Mandir, Shivaji Nagar. “200 life members of Mahasabha - all women - will have free entry. They can use their membership cards,” she told Free Press. For others, Aadhaar cards will be scanned for entry. “No Muslim will be allowed. We want to avoid disputes. Traditional Gujarati and Marwari ghoomar songs will be played,” she added.

Anubhuti, a garba event organised by Diva Club at Danish Hills on Kolar Road, will also be out of bounds for Muslims. “We may permit Muslim women, if they are known to us. But there is no question of Muslim men - either as participants or service providers - getting an entry,” said Maya Rajput from the club.

