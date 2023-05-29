Bhopal: No more collection or seizing of handcarts in MP, says CM at vendors' Mahapanchayat

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing vendors' Mahapanchayat in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said neither there will be any kind of collection from the street vendors nor their handcarts will be seized anywhere in Madhya Pradesh. A nominal fee will be charged for registration of street vendors, said the chief minister addressing the mahapanchayat of handcart pullers, hawkers and street vendors of the urban areas at the CM House on Monday.The chief minister also announced to give street vendors Rs 5,000 subsidy on handcarts.

“Handcart is a means of livelihood. Today I am giving instructions with immediate effect that no handcart will be confiscated. For this, the urban administration department will make the rules. A plan will be made to give handcarts to street vendors at subsidized rates. The government will give a subsidy of Rs 5,000 for it,” said Chouhan. Dedicated and suitable places will be developed and assigned to the handcart vendors to run their business, said CM.

“Street vendors work very hard to earn their livelihood. They visit door-to-door and make things available at doorstep,” said the chief minister.

“The condition of street vendors will be changed by bringing social revolution. They should become stronger and for this it is necessary for them to work in an organised manner. They should have their own organization,” he further said.

The chief minister also asked them to keep a dustbin in the hand cart and install a solar light. He also advised them against drinking alcohol.