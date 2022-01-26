Bhopal: No Holidays, Registrar offices to remain open all days till March end

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Financial crunch in the state has led Department of Registration and Stamps to issue instructions to all its offices across the state to remain open even during the holidays.

The office of Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent Stamps issued instructions on Tuesday. The order addressed to all regional and sub registrar offices said that the last quarter of the year is important from revenue collection point of view.

All registrar offices and sub-registrar offices will now remain open from January 29 to March 31 even on holidays including Saturday and Sunday. These offices will remain close only on Holi and Rang Panchmi. Even for Rang Panchmi the offices will close in the districts where local holiday has been declared, said the order issued by inspector general registrations.

Official of the department of registration and stamps said that this step by the department will facilitate people to conduct business even on the holidays. Moreover, it will also help the state government in revenue generation.

Another official from the revenue department admitted that situation induced by Covid pandemic has led to severe shortfall in revenue collection. The business was limping back to normal when partial restrictions have been laid again in view of third wave of Coronavirus.

Other offices of the government related with revenue collection like electricity department and municipal corporations too have also issued similar instructions. These offices where electricity bill is submitted or tax is collected have been instructed to remain operational on Sundays and holidays.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:00 AM IST