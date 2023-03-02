Bhopal: No fresh tax likely; corporators may get Rs 50 lakh as additional discretionary fund

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Central budget and state budget, all eyes are now on budget of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). No tax is expected on line of state budget as it is election year. Secondly, project of renewal energy is pending for clearance of BMC Parishad. Corporators’ discretionary fund is likely to be hiked this year. Right now, they are getting 25pc of property tax for their respective wards.

Last time, BMC administration had given a budget of Rs 3k crore in absence of any constituted BMC Parishad. After gap of two years, BMC Council (Parishad) will present its budget now.

This year BMC budget is likely to be around March 25 after Mayor Malti Rai returns from Pune after recovery from illness. Mayor–in-Council (MiC) member Jagdish Yadav said, ‘This year, there will be more allocation in budget. This year, it may be around Rs 4k crore. Corporator discretionary fund may get Rs 50 lakh in addition to 25pc of property tax. It is a major step which may be in the coming budget around March 25. As it is election year there will be no fresh tax. So people should not worry about BMC tax. They should pay in time.’

BMC Employees Association’s Ashok Sharma said, “This year budget is expected to be almost the same as it is election year. So civic body will not take any risk. More or less budget will be around Rs 3k crore. Similarly, we expect BMC to regularise 1200 employees and there is the pending issue of salary revision of 13k contractual and daily wagers. Timely salary payment is also expected.’