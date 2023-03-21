Bhopal: No exam paper was leaked in advance; School education minister

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, on Monday, said allegations of Congress about examination paper leaked in advance were baseless. He said Congress leaders should know that exam papers, which were made viral a day before the examination were fake. Interacting with media persons here on Monday, Parmar said he received similar information on Sunday. When inquired, it was found to be fake exam paper. He said accused had been booked.

However, an FIR has been registered against 19 teachers in connection with the case wherein photos of papers were taken and made viral through mobile phone after 8.30 am. It is the time when students sit inside the exam hall. The accused including teachers have been arrested. “Someone came out from exam centre at 8.47 am and saw exam paper (which went viral).

Within 10 to 12 minutes, no one can do enough to prepare for exams. But there is some gang, which wants to defame our system and generate disbelief among the lakhs of students taking exam,” he said. He said no paper was leaked. The information of paper leak at 8.30 am has been taken note of and action is being taken against the guilty.