Bhopal: No End In Sight To Speculations About Nath’s Joining BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no end in sight to the speculations that former chief minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are

joining the BJP. The BJP is holding a two-day national conference in Delhi on Saturday. Those who are close to Nath said there might be some surprises in next 48 hours.

There are speculations that Nakul Nath alone may join the BJP. Along with Nath, some legislators may defect to the ruling party. According to sources, Nath is angry with the party high command for not sending him to the Rajya Sabha. Nakul Nath may have to struggle to win the Lok Sabha election from Chhindwara this time. So, there are speculations about his joining the BJP. After the outcome of the assembly election, Nath is being neglected in the Congress.

Nath has been removed, and Jitu Patwari appointed MP PCC president. Neither the party discussed anything with him about the appointment of leader and deputy leader of the opposition in the House. The senior leaders of the party blamed Nath for the Congress’s defeat in the state.

Doors open to people following BJP’s ideology: VD BJP’s state unit president

VD Sharma said on Friday that the party’s door would be open to those who had faith in the BJP’s ideology and in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Sharma made the statement over the speculations of Nath’s joining the BJP. According to Sharma, the Congress leaders who are feeling hurt after the party’s refusal to take part in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lala are being welcomed to the BJP.