Bhopal: No cyber experts in MP, admits government

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): No appointment of cyber experts has been made in Madhya Pradesh so far , home minister Dr Narottam Mishra told the House on Monday. He was replying to a question of BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia in the Assembly. The minister said the process is underway and the appointment of cyber experts will be done within three months. The minister accepted that cyber crime has grown manifold in the changed digital scenario.

Raising the issue of increasing graph of cyber crime in the state, Sisodia quoting the statistics said from January 1, 2018 till February 2023, in all 1,643 cases of online fraud were registered. People have lost over Rs 71.7 crore to the online crooks, said the MLA, adding that maximum fraud took place between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021- the Covid pandemic period. Online fraud of more than Rs 29.1 crore took place during this period. As many as 444 cases were registered in one year, said the BJP legislator. Referring to the minister’s reply the MLA said “How can one check online frauds if there are no cyber experts in such a big system.”