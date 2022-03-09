Bhopal: No consideration on old pension scheme demand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is not considering any demand for resuming old pension scheme for government employees.

This was announced by finance minister, Madhya Pradesh Jagdish Devda talking to journalists after presentation of the state budget in the state legislative assembly.

“There is no consideration on old pension scheme. We are looking into the present pension scheme itself and trying to find out how we can make it better”, he said.

Notably, after the Rajasthan Government announced reinstatement of old pension scheme, the government employees associations of Madhya Pradesh have intensified their demand for it. The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday also announced to resume the scheme.

Several Congress leaders and BJP MP from Guna KP Singh have also urged the government to reintroduce the schemes.

