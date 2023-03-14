Bhopal: No action as anti-socials damage benches, waste bins on Atal Path

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Path (Boulevard Street) built at cost of Rs 40 crore from Platinum Plaza to Jawahar Chowk near TT Nagar, lack CCTV cameras, an advantage that anti-social elements take as they damage chairs and dust bins placed along the thoroughfare.

During Holi festival, more than two dozen cement chairs were broken. However, anti-social elements were not identified in absence of CCTV cameras. Last year, on Diwali, 28 dustbins placed along on Atal Path were blown up by miscreants with firecrackers. Though a case was registered against unidentified persons at TT Nagar police station, nothing moved.

The Smart City administration had assured to install CCTV cameras on Atal Path after dust bins were blown with firecrackers but nothing happened. Bhopal municipal council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “Atal Path has no CCTV cameras. We will ensure that they are installed soon. Anti-social elements take undue advantage and damage chairs and dust bins.”

He said it was unfortunate that BMC’s properties were being damaged. “BMC administration is in touch with Smart City officials for installing CCTV cameras,” he added.

Smart City CEO Gaurav Benal said police complaints were raised.