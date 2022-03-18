Bhopal: NLIU girls visit Mahila police station over sexual harassment

BHOPAL :A group of National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU) students reached Mahila Police station here on Thursday evening to talk to police officials regarding sexual harassment charges leveled against institute's professor a few days back, as per some police officials.

The media persons were not allowed to enter or talk to police officials at the police station. A police officer said, on condition of anonymity, that the students came in a vehicle of the NLIU comprising two male and five female students. While male students remained at the police station, female students were taken to the commissioner of police office to talk to him regarding the episode. What transpired between students and police authorities could not be known till late night as the students had not returned to the police station and police officers were tight-lipped over the issue. An FIR under Section 354 of the IPC has been lodged by two girls in connection with sexual harassment charge against the professor.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:08 AM IST