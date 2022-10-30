Bhopal: NITTTR holds Run for Unity

FP photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR) organised Run for Unity in the city on Sunday morning.

The event was organised in honor of 147th birth centenary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel being celebrated as National Unity Day on October 31.

Along with the director, the faculty and staff members of NITTTR, Bhopal, participated with enthusiasm. Director NITTTR Bhopal said that Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel practiced renunciation, self-regulation, fearlessness and love for India through which he not only contributed to the freedom struggle but also played a central role in uniting India.

During the first three years of Indian independence after 1947, he served as deputy prime minister, minister of home affairs, minister of information and minister of states, he added.

Patriotic songs were presented on the occasion. Prof CC Tripathi was awarded. Along with director, faculty members like Prof R K Dixit, Prof Subrat Roy and M C Paliwal were present.