Bhopal: Nitendra Singh Rathore is Congress candidate

BHOPAL: Taking a lead over BJP, Congress announced name of its first candidate for the bypolls on Saturday. The AICC (All India Congress Committee) announced the name of Nitendra Singh Rathore for Prithvipur Assembly constituency. Singh is son of Congress leader and former MLA from Prithvipur Brijendra Singh Rathore. He succumbed to Covid in May this year, leaving the seat vacant. Rathore was a five-time MLA and held ministerial berth in the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Formal letter announcing the candidature of Singh was released by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik. The letter stated that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of Nitendra as Congress candidate for Prithvipur assembly constituency. Probable candidates in the Congress and the BJP are lobbying for tickets and both the parties are facing tough time deciding candidates. Nevertheless, the Congress took a lead by announcing name of one of the candidates for four constituencies where by elections will be held.

Sources in the Congress said other names would be declared in a day or two. Almost names for all constituencies are final and they could be announced anytime now, said a senior party leader.

A meeting of senior Congress leaders discussed election strategy at state president Kamal Nath's residence on Saturday evening. This included some former MLAs as well. "Arun Yadav is a strong contestant for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. Names of the candidates are being decided on the basis of survey made by the party," said Sajjan Singh Verma, senior Congress leader and close confidante of Kamal Nath.

Voting for by-polls on one lok sabha and three assembly constituencies will be held on October 30. Counting will be done on November 2.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:08 AM IST