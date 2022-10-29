Bhopal: Night shelter on railway platform no 6 by Dec end

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of night shelters (ren basera) on platform no 6 at Bhopal railway station will be completed by December end. Bhopal Municipal Corporation will construct the building of night shelter.

Municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary visited platform number 6 of Bhopal railway station to view ongoing construction work on Saturday. He also visited Nadra Bus stand and Hamidia Road where shops are under construction.

The BMC commissioner asked officials to improve road turns to facilitate traffic flow at Nadra Bus stand. He asked officials to place proposal for constructing public toilets in Indira Nagar.

The BMC maintains 18 night shelters in state capital where all facilities are provided. People who come to Bhopal and find no accommodation stay at night shelter.

Night shelters offer lodging facilities at affordable rates and have all the basic amenities. To create a peaceful atmosphere, the rooms are decorated.