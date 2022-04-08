Bhopal: NIA to probe case of arrest of 4 JMB terror suspects in Bhopal

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Bhopal terror module case where six men, four of them Bangladeshis and two from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, were arrested by the MP Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Home Minister Narottam Mishra tweeted on Thursday.

"Four terrorists of JMB were arrested in Bhopal. Now, the NIA will investigate this case," Mishra said in a video posted on Twitter.

The MP police had arrested the terror suspects - identified as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram - from the state capital on March 13.

Mishra had earlier said jihadi literature and electronic devices were seized from their possession.

Four men, all Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested following raids by the ATS teams at a rented accommodation in the congested Aishbagh area of the state capital.

Before coming to Bhopal three months back, they spent a long time furthering their extremist and subversive plans in Assam, West Bengal, and Saharanpur-Deoband in West Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding JMB, which was involved in the 2018 bomb blast at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, is banned in India since 2019.

Top police officials said they were part of a JMB plot to develop a sleeper cell for carrying out anti-national activities in India, including in MP, in the future.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:32 AM IST