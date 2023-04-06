 Bhopal: NHM inks MoU with Heartfulness Institute to provide quality healthcare services to people
Bhopal: NHM inks MoU with Heartfulness Institute to provide quality healthcare services to people

A total of 10,186 health and wellness centres in MP are intended to benefit from this MoU, the release issued on Thursday said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Health Mission (NHM) through the Madhya Pradesh government's Department of Public Health and Family Welfare has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Heartfulness Institute to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to people.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday evening by NHM Deputy Director (Mental Wellness) Manish Singh and the Hyderabad-based Heartfulness Institute's regional facilitator Gajendra Singh, a release said.

"The purpose of the MoU is to achieve universal access to equitable, affordable and quality healthcare services that are accountable and respond to people's needs," it said.

The MoU seeks to provide basic life skills to challenges in relationships, avoid intoxicating abuses, digital addiction and dealing with stress of modern life. The institute will provide services in relaxation, mediation techniques, polarity therapy, yoga programmes and other offerings to employees, beneficiaries and service providers of all institutes under the NHM.

Meditation workshops for all ASHA workers across Madhya Pradesh and stress management programmes like Divya Janani will also be offered to expecting mothers under this initiative, it added.

