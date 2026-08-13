Bhopal NGT Order: BMC Faces Action Over Untreated Sewage, Tree Damage And Wetland Issues | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, has taken a strict view of environmental violations in the city including alleged poisoning of trees, discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies and construction in wetland areas.

In its order uploaded on Wednesday in original application of Rashid Noor Khan vs Collector, Bhopal & Others, the Tribunal directed Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board to take action against those responsible for damaging trees.

A joint committee comprising officials from MPPCB, State Wetland Authority and Central Pollution Control Board found seven mature trees at a private plot near House No 12, Civil Lines, Professors' Colony.

All seven trees had drilled holes in their trunks, while five were found dry or withered. The inspection also revealed suspicious marks and residues indicating possible injection of chemical substances.

The tribunal directed authorities to fix responsibility and determine environmental compensation against the responsible person or property owner, if tree damage is established.

The NGT also directed the State Wetland Authority and concerned departments to verify whether new constructions have violated Wetland Rules, 2017 and submit a report within 30 days. The next hearing is scheduled for September 28.

8-10 MLD wastewater discharge

The committee also found Banganga nullah discharging into the Lower Lake, with municipal solid waste accumulated near its confluence and along part of the shoreline.

The NGT noted that around 8-10 MLD wastewater is generated in the area, while a 10 MLD sewage treatment plant is expected to be commissioned by December 2027.

It directed the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board to calculate environmental compensation against the BMC for failing to prevent untreated wastewater discharge until treatment arrangements are made.

BMC asked to answer 10 sewage-related questions

Total population of BMC area.

Water requirement, supply and total consumption.

Total untreated sewage generation and existing treatment capacity.

Number of drains discharging untreated sewage into Upper and Lower lakes.

Untreated sewage generated in areas adjoining both lakes.

Measures taken to prevent sewage discharge, including number and capacity of connected STPs.

Quantity of untreated sewage currently discharged into both lakes.

Time-bound action plan for constructing new STPs to treat all untreated sewage.

Immediate measures to improve water quality until new STPs are commissioned.

BMC may face Rs. 1.70 crore environmental compensation for sewage discharge

According to CPCB Senior Scientist Sunil Kumar Meena, environmental compensation can be imposed at Rs. 10 lakh per month for untreated sewage discharge.

At that rate, continued discharge until December 2027 could push the compensation to around Rs. 1.70 crore or higher if the deadline is missed.