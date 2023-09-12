 Bhopal: NGT Bans Cruise, Motor Boats In Water Bodies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: NGT Bans Cruise, Motor Boats In Water Bodies

Bhopal: NGT Bans Cruise, Motor Boats In Water Bodies

MoEF&CC, CPCB told to formulate SoP for 4-stroke engine boats

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Tuesday, prohibited operation of cruise and other motor propelled boats in Upper Lake (Bhoj Wetland now called Ramsar site) and other wetlands.

As per the Tribunal order, the respondents are restrained from running Cruise Boats and any other boat operated with motors in Bhopal Lake (Ramsar site) and other designated wetlands. The above restrictions will not apply to non- motorised Boats/Cruises.

Respondents include State government, MP Tourism, Environment department, UAD, BMC, Bhopal Smart city Development Corporation limited, State Wetland Authority, MPPCB and Sate Biodiversity Board.

The respondents have also been restrained from raising any permanent construction within ‘Zone of Influence’ of water bodies/wetlands and if any permanent construction has been raised, the same shall be demolished. Three months time has been given for compliance.

MoEF&CC and CPCB have been directed to formulate a SoP for the motorized boats in water bodies/lakes (not designated as wetlands), if the motors are fitted with four-stroke outboard engines or operated by green fuel and do not cause any damage to water and air ecology and environment.

The order stated that cruises if deploy any system creating noise etc., the relevant environmental Statutes shall be followed. The operation of the boats in the lakes/water bodies not designated as wetlands may be carried out with the boats fitted with four stroke outboards engines as being utilized in more than three dozen Countries in the World, subject to compliance of environmental laws.

MPPCB and forest department shall also ensure that the activities within prohibited range from Reserved Forest, National Parks, Eco- Sensitive Zone etc. are not allowed so as to disturb, disrupt and damage wildlife activities unless due permission/clearance/NOC, if permissible, is obtained from the concerned authorities.

Landmark judgment

NGT gave a landmark judgment. The verdict is for all the water bodies of the state. It will have long-lasting impact on other water bodies in the country as well.

Dr SC Pandey, petitioner and environmentalist

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman, 2 Others Held With 9 Kg Charas In Bhopal; Network Expanded Up To Bihar, Nepal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BR Ambedkar’s Statue Broken In Satna Village

Madhya Pradesh: BR Ambedkar’s Statue Broken In Satna Village

Bhopal: Dr Jain Shares His Experiences With Different Shades Of Intelligence At IEHE

Bhopal: Dr Jain Shares His Experiences With Different Shades Of Intelligence At IEHE

Bhopal Metro Rail & Smart City Development Work: Jawahar Chowk Traders Protest, Seek Clarity On...

Bhopal Metro Rail & Smart City Development Work: Jawahar Chowk Traders Protest, Seek Clarity On...

Bhopal: AICC Leaders Hold Meeting With LS Observers

Bhopal: AICC Leaders Hold Meeting With LS Observers

MP Elections 2023: Tickets To Deserving Candidates, Congress Holds Meet In Delhi

MP Elections 2023: Tickets To Deserving Candidates, Congress Holds Meet In Delhi