 Bhopal: NGT Asks IMC To Clear Stand On Drainage System For Sirpur Lake
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribual (NGT) bench here on Tuesday asked Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to clear its stand on construction of garland drainage system for protection and conservation of Sirpur Lake in Indore.

IMC administration has also been asked to clarify the location of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), which is allegedly in range of 50 metres of full tank level. Its location has triggered controversy. Green activist and petitioner Rashid Noor Khan said, “The location of STP is violation of wetland rules. So NGT, has asked IMC administration to submit its report and views on STP location and our demand for a garland drainage system.

Garland drainage system will be foolproof as polluted water will be taken out from periphery of lake and released somewhere else but not in Sirpur Lake.” Advocate Harshwardhan Tiwari who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said, “We have demanded construction of garland drainage system for conservation of Sirpur Lake of Indore. Once NGT takes decision on this issue, it will pave way for the other water bodies like Bhopal and other cities where STP’s construction has triggered controversy due to their location.”

