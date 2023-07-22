 Bhopal: NGOs Protest Against Manipur Violence
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: NGOs Protest Against Manipur Violence

Bhopal: NGOs Protest Against Manipur Violence

Social activists, Gandhians, media men participated in protest.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: NGOs Protest Against Manipur Violence | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of volunteer organisations staged protest at New Market against violence in Manipur on Friday. They said that both central as well as state government failed to control violence, arson in Manipur.

Social activists, Gandhians, media men participated in protest. They expressed concern over violence in Manipur including women being paraded naked by a group of armed men. Such incidents in Manipur, which have been taking place have not only brought suffering among people but also led to loss of several lives, they added.

Read Also
Indore: City Receives Over 1.5 Inches Rain In 2 Days, Total Crosses 15-Inch Mark
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: NGOs Protest Against Manipur Violence

Bhopal: NGOs Protest Against Manipur Violence

Bhopal: Cheetahs’ Radio Collars Removed For Health Check-Up

Bhopal: Cheetahs’ Radio Collars Removed For Health Check-Up

Bhopal: Drunk Man Attacks Wife, Parents

Bhopal: Drunk Man Attacks Wife, Parents

Bhopal: Fake Journo Booked For Demanding Rs 1.40 L From Molestation Accused

Bhopal: Fake Journo Booked For Demanding Rs 1.40 L From Molestation Accused

Bhopal: Ex-Sub Inspector Detained For Bullying Government Personnel

Bhopal: Ex-Sub Inspector Detained For Bullying Government Personnel