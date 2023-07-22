Bhopal: NGOs Protest Against Manipur Violence | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of volunteer organisations staged protest at New Market against violence in Manipur on Friday. They said that both central as well as state government failed to control violence, arson in Manipur.

Social activists, Gandhians, media men participated in protest. They expressed concern over violence in Manipur including women being paraded naked by a group of armed men. Such incidents in Manipur, which have been taking place have not only brought suffering among people but also led to loss of several lives, they added.

