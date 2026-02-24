Bhopal News: Zero Percentile In NEET-PG Not To Certify Competence,Centre Tells SC | representative pic/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government on Monday told Supreme Court that NEET-PG is not meant to certify minimum competence, in a hearing over a PIL filed on reducing the zero percentile cutoff.

The Centre has filed an affidavit in this regard. FAIMA national executive member Dr Akash Soni, a student of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, is one of the petitioners in the case.

The government emphasised that all candidates appearing for NEET-PG are already qualified MBBS doctors who have completed 4.5 years of academic training across multiple medical specialties, followed by a compulsory one-year rotating internship. NEET-PG is not designed to certify minimum competence.

Addressing concerns about patient safety, the affidavit stated that postgraduate training is a supervised process. “All candidates admitted to postgraduate courses are already licensed MBBS practitioners. During postgraduate training, candidates function under constant supervision of senior faculty and specialists,” it said.

FAIMA national executive member Dr Akash Soni said, “SC is monitoring the situation. Government has taken the plea that NEET-PG is not to certify minimum competence. We have filed a PIL on reducing cutoff because zero percentile would mean candidates with -40 marks could be admitted to PG courses.”

SC senior advocate Gopal Shankar Narayan told Free Press, “Central government in its affidavit said candidates appearing for NEET-PG are already qualified MBBS doctors who have completed 4.5 years of academic training across multiple medical specialties. NEET-PG is not to certify minimum competence.

We told SC that vacant seats exist because fees in private medical colleges are very high—Rs 30,000 annual fee in government colleges, while in private colleges it ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore annually. It is better to reduce fees rather than lowering the percentile.”