 Bhopal News: Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Mobile Phone, Cash Of Air Force Personnel
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
the Sehore district,Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a bag belonging to an Air Force employee in the Pipalani police station area late on Saturday night. The incident took place a in C-Sector, Indrapuri.

According to reports, the victim Aman Tiwari (29), a native of Sehore district is employed with the Indian Air Force and is currently posted in Srinagar. He had come to his hometown on leave.

On Saturday night, after meeting his friends, Tiwari was returning home and he reached near the Bima Hospital in Indrapuri’s C-Sector when three unidentified men riding a motorcycle approached him from behind and snatched his bag before speeding away.

The bag reportedly contained a mobile phone worth Rs 15000, an identity card and other personal belongings.

Following the incident, Tiwari lodged a complaint at the Pipalani police station. Police have registered a case of snatching against the unidentified accused.

Police officials said there were no CCTV cameras installed at the exact spot where the incident occurred. However, teams are examining footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused.

