Bhopal News: Youth, Grandmother Attack Police During CM Helpline Inquiry, Case Registered | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was chaos at Kamla Nagar police station on Monday afternoon when a man and his grandmother created a ruckus during the resolution of a CM Helpline complaint. The suspects allegedly misbehaved with police personnel, tore official documents and fled after assaulting staff.

Kamla Nagar police station incharge Nirupa Pandey said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace them.

According to police, constable Shashi Verma was handling CM Helpline grievances at the station’s Urja Desk when complainant Manish Pawar, 36, was summoned to record his statement. At about 2 pm, Pawar arrived with his grandmother, Baini Bai. During the process, Pawar became aggressive and alleged that the police were siding with his mother, Lata Pawar, and aunt, Aarti Chaturvedi, after taking money.

In a fit of rage, Pawar and his grandmother started abusing the staff. Pawar reportedly tore original documents, including a Human Rights Commission complaint and served notices, and kept a portion with him. When constable Verma tried to intervene, he allegedly scratched her hands.

As the situation escalated, head constable Nilendra Parihar intervened but received a wrist injury during a scuffle. Other staff members also attempted to calm the suspects, who threatened to “strip the uniforms” of police personnel and report the matter to senior officials.

The duo later fled the scene. Based on the complaint of the injured staff, a case has been registered against them for obstructing government work, assault, abuse and damaging official documents.