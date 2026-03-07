Bhopal News: Women-Led Initiative Transforms Village Life In MP-Maharashtra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A women-led initiative in Pardasinga village of Chhindwara is transforming rural life by providing livelihoods to over 350 women across 14 villages of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

What began as a small art residency has grown into a collective effort that is reshaping the economic and social landscape of villages, promoting self-reliance, environmental awareness, and empowering women.

On this Women’s Day Free Press spoke to Shweta Bhattad of Gram Art Project about the ways the project is redefining village life.

Bhattad and her team have been organizing community-based art residencies in Pardasinga since 2013. After completing her Master’s in Visual Arts in sculpture from Baroda, Bhattad decided to return to her paternal village in Chhindwara.

The residencies invite artists from India and abroad who are interested in working with communities rather than focusing only on gallery-based art. Bhattad said artists interact with farmers, families and young people, and the artworks created during the residencies use locally available materials so that villagers can easily relate to them.

Speaking about the early phase of the initiative, Bhattad said one of the first issues discussed during the residencies was sanitation. “Although villages were declared open-defecation free under the, the reality on the ground was different.

The group explored eco-sanitation practices where human waste could be segregated so that urine could be used as fertiliser while solid waste could be utilised in farming instead of polluting water sources,” said Shweta. Over time, these interactions led to experiments with sustainable farming and community-based livelihoods.

Empowered 350 women of 14 villages

The initiative has given jobs to around 350 women from 14 villages, who make seed rakhis, seed paper, jewellery and other handmade items from their homes.

At first, many women were not allowed to work by their families, and some made rakhis secretly. Shweta said that domestic violence and social restrictions were also challenges but support from other women in the group helped them gain confidence and independence.