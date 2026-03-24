Bhopal News: Woman Member Of Illegal Gang Reveals Modus Operandi In Honey Trap Case

Bhopal News: Woman Member Of Illegal Gang Reveals Modus Operandi | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arrested by Koh-e-Fiza police, Sanvi, the woman member of gang named ‘Illegal’, told police that she had been associated with the gang for nearly a year.

She told police that she came in contact with the gang’s kingpin Bhura Haddi and other members through her boyfriend Taufiq who has also been arrested by police.

Acting on their instructions, she played a role in trapping the priest Rakesh Khemania.

Sanvi told police that Bhura and others have told her to create a scene when alone with Khemania in the room. The other gang members would then barge into the room and blackmail the victim by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. Sanvi was also promised a share in the cash extorted from Khemania.

Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge KG Shukla said investigators were verifying Sanvi’s involvement in other similar incidents.

With their arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 10 while some others are still at large. Police said the gang abducted and assaulted Khemania after trapping him and demanded Rs 8 lakh, eventually releasing him after taking Rs 50,000.